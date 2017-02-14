Big Show has a six-pack, under 400 pounds first time since ’95

Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal are supposed to throw down at WrestleMania 33 in April. This match will see two 7-foot-plus giants square off inside the ring. But is Shaq prepared for the new and improved Big Show who now weighs under 400-pounds for the first time since 1995? Recent photos show the 45-year-old giant looking shredded and even rocking a six-pack! Shaq is now 44-years-old and he’s always been in pretty good shape, we’re just not sure if he’s ready for WWE’s biggest and baddest. Who gets slammed first?

Check out Big Show’s dramatic weight loss transformation in the video below.