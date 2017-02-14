‘Beefy’ Kelvin Gastelum looking like a bodybuilder at middleweight

Kelvin Gastelum won The Ultimate Fighter 17 middleweight tournament in 2013 with a split decision over Uriah Hall. Following the victory he dropped down to welterweight where he consistently had a lot of trouble making the 170-pound limit. Now Gastelum is back at his more natural weight class of middleweight though where he remains unbeaten, most recently knocking out Tim Kennedy and sending him into retirement at UFC 206 in December. Now Kelvin is set to face legend Vitor Belfort on March 11 at UFC Fight Night 106 in Brazil and the TUF 17 winner is getting “beefed up” and building muscle mass for the challenge. Check out his recent post to social media:



Any chance a 39-year-old post-TRT Belfort can stop the middleweight freight train known as Kelvin Gastelum?