UFC returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in April

For the first time since August 2015, the UFC will be returning to Nashville, Tenn. this Spring. UFC Fight Night 108 will feature a featherweight main event between No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson (24-7) and “The Russian Hammer” Artem Lobov (13-12-1, 1NC). The event will also feature at least a couple Tennessee natives representing their home state. The full card lineup is still yet to be announced.

UFC Fight Night 108 will be held on Saturday, April 22, from Bridgestone Arena in downtown Music City. The event is expected to broadcast live on FS1 with early prelims streaming live on Fight Pass.

Franklin, Tennessee’s Dustin Ortiz (16-6), currently ranked No. 8 at flyweight, will face No. 10 ranked Brandon Moreno (13-3), who has won his last 10 in a row, and has back-to-back wins in the UFC. And Knoxville’s Scott Holtzman (9-2) will take on fellow lightweight Michael McBride (8-2) in his sophomore UFC appearance.

In addition, Nashville may never be the same after the always exciting Diego “The Nightmare” Sanchez (27-9) takes on No. 14 ranked lightweight Al Iaquinta (12-3-1), who is currently riding a four-fight winning streak including knockout wins over Rodrigo Damm, Ross Pearson and Joe Lauzon.

Here’s the fights that have been announced so far:

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov

Flyweight: Hector Sandoval vs. Matt Schnell

Flyweight: Dustin Ortiz vs. Brandon Moreno

Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Sam Alvey

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Diego Sanchez

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Michael McBride

Tickets for UFC Fight Night 108 in Nashville go on sale Friday, March 3, on UFC.com.