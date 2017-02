It happened.

Bray Wyatt finally won the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber match last night on the WWE Network. The Rock was quick to praise the deserving superstar on Twitter.

Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn't happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother. https://t.co/fdtl1CwKQq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2017

He will face Royal Rumble winner and Wyatt Family member Randy Orton at this year’s Wrestlemania.