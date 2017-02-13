‘The plane ride home’ was Dana White’s UFC 208 highlight

When Dana White says the best thing about UFC 208 will be his plane ride home, well, that’s just not good. But with a 10-fight card in which nine fights ended with a decision, combined with the controversial and repeated late punches thrown by Germaine de Randamie against Holly Holm in the main event, and some screwy judging, it’s understandable why the UFC boss was perturbed. But hey, this is MMA not the WWE, anything can happen and the results are not predetermined (at least not usually). White did have good things to say about Dustin Poirier and Jim Miller’s “Fight of the Night” performance, as well as Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza’s first-round submission of Tim Boetsch, so it wasn’t all bad.

We covered the play-by-play of UFC 208 here at ProMMAnow.com. And as a spectator, it was a long night but we’ve definitely seen some worse cards. The main card really wasn’t that bad. Miller vs. Poirier was exciting. “Jacare” looked like the killer he is after taking a hard shot from Tim Boetsch. We saw Glover Teixeira get wobbled on the feet and do what he had to do to beat Jared Cannonier. It’s always fun watching what Anderson Silva will do (though it was a gift decision). And Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie was what it was.