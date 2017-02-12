UFC 208 full fight video highlights

Ten fights and nine decisions went down at UFC 208 Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Germaine de Randamie got what many might call a gift decision in the main event. And so did Anderson Silva in the co-main event. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza got the only finish of the night with a first-round kimura of Tim Boetsch. And the best fight of the night was definitely Dustin Poirier’s majority decision win over Jim Miller. Also, Glover Teixeira wrestled his way to a decision win over up-and-comer Jared Cannonier.

Here are the video highlights from UFC 208:

Holm vs. De Randamie

Silva vs. Brunson

Teixeira vs. Cannonier

Poirier vs. Miller