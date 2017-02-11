Watch UFC 208 PPV live stream online

UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm moves up to 145-pounds to challenge Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title. In addition, legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva will challenge rising middleweight star Derek Brunson in the co-headliner. Also, top middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza faces the very dangerous and heavy-handed Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch.

UFC 208 PPV MAIN CARD START TIME & HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans can tune into the UFC 208 pay-per-view live stream online right here in the video below. The PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and the cost is $49.99 (via Youtube). The Hi-Def version can be ordered online for $59.99 on Fight Pass.

UFC 208 PRELIMINARY CARD START TIME & HOW TO WATCH

UFC 208 preliminary card action will broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

UFC 208 early preliminary card action will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (subscription service $9.99/month) starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

UFC 208 FULL FIGHT CARD LINEUP

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Middleweight: Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad

Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Featherweight: Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)