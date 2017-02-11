UFC 208 live results and play-by-play

Read this in your best Bruce Buffer voice… “Tonight’s the night UFC fans around the world have been waiting for! Five rounds for the UFC women’s featherweight championship of the world!” … Holly Holm faces Germaine de Randamie in the UFC 208 main event tonight in Brooklyn. The legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva meets rising star Derek Brunson in the co-headliner. And Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza faces the always dangerous Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch. And much much more.

UFC 208 QUICK RESULTS:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Middleweight: Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad

Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Featherweight: Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

UFC 208 PLAY-BY-PLAY

Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Ronaldo Souza vs. Tim Boetsch

Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie – women’s featherweight title

