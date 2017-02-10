UFC 208 Embedded – episodes 3 & 4

It’s almost time for Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie to throw down for the UFC women’s featherweight belt. It’s almost time to see if Anderson Silva still has anything left in the tank against a dangerous up-and-comer in Derek Brunson. And can Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza get a step closer to that much deserved title shot, or will “The Barbarian” Tim Boetsch spoil his plans? Before UFC 208 takes place Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn live on Pay-Per-View, go behind the scenes of these featured bouts with episodes 3 and 4 of UFC 208 Embedded.

UFC 208 Embedded episode 3:

UFC 208 Embedded episode 4:

Did you miss episode 1 or episode 2?