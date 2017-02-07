UFC 208 Embedded – episode 1

Before UFC 208 takes place on Saturday we get a look behind the scenes with UFC Embedded. In this episode former middleweight champ Anderson Silva is seen among his teammates at XGym in Brazil, where it’s quite apparent he is viewed with the utmost respect and his good energy rubs off on those around him. Former women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm works on her ground game, takes training notes and gets in a run as she prepares to fight for the inaugural women’s featherweight belt. Holm’s opponent, Germaine de Randamie is still at home in Holland working on her striking and takedowns. “The Spider’s” opponent Derek Brunson takes time to attend his daughter’s beauty pageant where she takes top honors.