Five Questions With Unified 30’s Jose Rodriguez

Before Jose Rodriguez takes on UFC vet Shane Campbell at Unified 30 on March 17 in Edmonton, Alta., Canada, LIVE on FITE TV and GoFightLive, the 12-fight veteran sat down with ProMMANow.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

I was about 16 or 17 years old. I watched UFC on TV, but Pride is really what got me involved in martial arts. Back in the day, my dad kind of showed me how to fight. But Pride is really what got me into it. I joined a gym and fell in love with the sport. I haven’t looked back since (laughs).

What were your goals back then?

I just wanted to learn and be the best. I wanted to be the best striker and have the best jiu-jitsu — I always wanted to be improving and getting better. The goal is still the same. I’m always trying to improve and be as great as I can be.

Is this the biggest fight of your career?

I wouldn’t say so. I’ve had big fights in the past, against very tough opponents for bigger organizations. He does pose a big risk, but the reward is very great beating a UFC vet like Shane Campbell.

What does Shane bring to the table?

He’s a good striker and he’s really good on the ground. He’s a really good, well-rounded martial artist with a lot of experience in the sport. He poses a lot of threats as a fighter, but he’s human and humans break.

How will it feel to have a win over a UFC vet like Shane Campbell on your resume?

It’s going to be really good. But it won’t be the last one. There are going to be a lot more wins like this on my record, and I’m looking forward to all of them.