Watch Countdown to UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie full episode

UFC 208 takes place this Saturday, Feb. 11, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Holly Holm takes on Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women’s featherweight title in the main event. Former middleweight champ Anderson “The Spider” Silva, currently ranked No. 7, faces No. 8 ranked Derek Brunson in the co-headliner. Also, former Strikeforce middleweight champ Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, currently ranked No. 3, meets No. 13 ranked Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch. Go behind the scenes and into the training camps of these fighters as they prepare for their battles in Brooklyn. This is the UFC 208 Countdown show full episdoe.