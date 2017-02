Jon Jones made out pretty well from the New England Patriots Super Bowl comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. Apparently, he had a bet with his brother Arthur who plays for the Indianapolis Colts for a grand. $1,000 may be a lot to most of us, but to them it’s essentially the equivalent of our $5 bets. Jon had the Pats and boasted about his win on Twitter.

Just won an easy $1000 from @Artj97. Big thank you and congratulations to the New England patriots