Bret Hart gives update on cancer fight

Good news for WWE legend Bret Hart concerning his cancer. Sportsnet.ca had an interview with Hart about his battle with prostate cancer and he says he’s 100% cancer free. He also had a message to other men putting off testing.
You gotta go in and get a blood test. If you’re a man over 40, you need to go in. You don’t want to be like my brother, Smith, who’s a guy that didn’t worry about it and it’s too late now. If you’ve got prostate cancer, if you don’t catch it early, you could die from it. And if you catch it early, you can live a pretty normal life.