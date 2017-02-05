Five Questions With Top Middleweight Prospect Julien Leblanc

Before top undefeated middleweight prospect Julien Leblanc tries to improve to 4-0 against Justin Sumter for Premier FC in New England on March 11, the former unbeaten amateur spoke with Pro MMA Now.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

When I was 16, we did a push-up competition in high school. I was six feet tall, but I wasn’t in shape. I couldn’t do a single push-up. That night, I went to see my friends who always asked me to train. I finally decided to go that night. I went there, I got my ass beat up (laughs). I signed up right away, and I think my record speaks for itself (laughs). I fell in love with the sport right away, and I’ve worked very hard since then.

What were your goals when you started training?

My first goal was to do a Fight Night, just to compete. My first fight ended when I knocked my opponent out with a head kick in 10 seconds. That was a good way to start (laughs). Now I just want to continue to improve every day and get to where I want to be, competing at the highest level of the sport.

How do you feel about what you’ve accomplished since your career started?

I feel really great. I think I can always do better, but I’m happy with where I am so far in the earlier stages of my professional career. There’s always something to work on, though, you know? I’m always very hungry to get better.

How excited are you for this upcoming fight?

I’m really, really excited! I’m always really excited. This is what I do, what I love, and what I was born to do. I’m always happy when I get to fight. It’s stressful, but it’s a good stress. I’m happy. I can’t wait to go in there and do what I love!

Do you have a prediction for this fight?

I don’t care to make predictions, to be totally honest. I train hard and I always expect a finish, I’ll just say that!