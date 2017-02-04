UFC Fight Night 104 live results and full fight video highlights

UFC Fight Night 104 takes place Saturday night, Feb. 4, from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A featherweight showdown between Dennis Bermudez and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung headlines the card. Alexa Grasso faces Felice Herrig in the women’s strawweight co-headliner. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Fight Pass, moving the the Fox Sports 1 prelims at 8 p.m. ET and main card at 10 p.m. ET.
ProMMAnow.com will have live results and video highlights for you right here.
Main Card (Fox Sports 1)
Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez via knockout (punches) – Rd 1, 2:49
HUGE right by @MenaceBermudez! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/Wedr1TcpUN
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Women’s Strawweight: Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Ohhh! Nice right by @FeliceHerrig! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/szEygMJ78a
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Lightweight: James Vick def. Abel Trujillo via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 0:49
Beautiful Knee by @JamesVickMMA! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/1jjbbE4j4O
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Going for the finish!!! @003_OSP #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/XFv1Eo9Uld
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Heavyweight: Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton via KO (punch) – Rd 1, 3:10
Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Strawweights exchanging early! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/BU90935awe
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead via TKO (knee injury) – Rd 2, 0:59
Does @RazorBlaydes265 realize Milstead is 230+ lbs?!?!? #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/Hch2VBX30o
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Featherweight: Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher via submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 2, 2:01
A Knee & Elbow ends R1 for @ChasSkelly #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/mzc707zWAZ
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)
Ramos tags Tanaka with a hook Beautiful! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/TjA9e9ObMU
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Catchweight (117.5 lbs): Tecia Torres def. Bec Rawlings via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Saved by the bell? @TeciaTorres #UFChouston pic.twitter.com/13GeSlcTbj
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
Welterweight: Niko Price def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) – Rd 2, 5:00
The counter by @AlexMoronoMMA drops Price! #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/VnQlDI9ef2
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017
Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly KO (knee) – Rd 1, 0:52
OHHH MY KNEE!!! @War_Khalil #UFCHouston pic.twitter.com/HLENLFFxYR
— #UFCHouston (@ufc) February 5, 2017