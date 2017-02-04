UFC Fight Night 104 live results and full fight video highlights

UFC Fight Night 104 takes place Saturday night, Feb. 4, from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A featherweight showdown between Dennis Bermudez and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung headlines the card. Alexa Grasso faces Felice Herrig in the women’s strawweight co-headliner. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Fight Pass, moving the the Fox Sports 1 prelims at 8 p.m. ET and main card at 10 p.m. ET.

ProMMAnow.com will have live results and video highlights for you right here.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez via knockout (punches) – Rd 1, 2:49

Women’s Strawweight: Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweight: James Vick def. Abel Trujillo via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 3, 0:49

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Heavyweight: Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton via KO (punch) – Rd 1, 3:10

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead via TKO (knee injury) – Rd 2, 0:59

Featherweight: Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher via submission (rear-naked choke) – Rd 2, 2:01

Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Catchweight (117.5 lbs): Tecia Torres def. Bec Rawlings via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Niko Price def. Alex Morono via knockout (punches) – Rd 2, 5:00