VIDEO: White says Bader belongs in Bellator, Diaz Bros hard to book, and more

Posted by: Sean McClure on February 3, 2017

Dana White dishes all about the Diaz brothers being hardest to book fights with, Ryan Bader belonging in Bellator, the travel ban, and his phone call with Trump. This is a really candid interview in terms of Dana White levels of interviews.

