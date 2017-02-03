Five Questions With Tim Loy Before Valor 40

Before Valor Fights 40 goes down February 11 in Nashville, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, Valor Fights boss Tim Loy spoke with Pro MMA Now.

Simply enough, what is the mission of Valor Fights?

Our mission at this point is to become a nationally recognized platform for guys who are looking to take the next step in their careers, while at the same time showcasing the top prospects in the Southeast in hopes of getting them to the UFC.

How do you feel about what you’ve accomplished so far?

We’re happy. We’re happy with what we’ve accomplished in a pretty short amount of time. We’ve only been at this for five or six years. We’re pleased with where we are, and we’re really excited for the future.

What’s been the secret to Valor’s success so far?

A huge part of it, obviously, is the fighters. Aside from that, it’s the work ethic of the team behind the scenes. We grind non-stop, every day. We’ve got a very strong supporting cast. We keep our aces in our places — and everyone on the team is an ace. We’re all on the same mission to help Valor succeed, which is really our main strength.

How excited are you for Valor 40?

I’m very excited. This is our second time in Nashville, and our first time was great. We’re looking forward to putting on an even better card than last time. There are a lot of fights on this card that I think fans are really looking forward to watching.

What would you like to accomplish in the next 12 months?

We really just want to keep on doing what we’re doing, putting on bigger and better fights in front of bigger and better audiences, across the region and internationally with our partners at FloCombat. We’re very excited for the future.