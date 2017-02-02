Werdum finally comments on his JDS gay jokes

A while ago Fabricio Werdum essentially said Junior Dos Santos aka ‘Cigano’ was gay and was chasing him. That really happened. Well, he finally addressed these comments in a follow up with MMAFighting.

I gave the (interim title) idea because ‘Cigano’ was saying a lot, and I couldn’t understand why he targeted me. Usually the target is the champion. That’s always the goal. So I didn’t understand why he was talking about me before the fight even happened. That’s why I joked – everyone knows that ‘Cigano’ is not gay, obviously, and I don’t have anything against gay people. But I joked that he needed to come out of the closet because he didn’t stop talking about me. If I were the champ, I’d understand it, but since I wasn’t, I couldn’t. So I challenged him. I told him that if Miocic didn’t fight because of his contract issues, I suggested an interim title fight with ‘Cigano’.

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like the pair will square off anytime soon because this bout would be epic.