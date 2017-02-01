You are here: Home » MMA » UFC on Fox 23 full list of suspensions

UFC on Fox 23 full list of suspensions

Posted by: Sean McClure on February 1, 2017 in MMA, UFC Leave a comment

shevchenko vs pena_ufc_on_fox_23We did a little digging and thanks to MMAFighting and MMAmania we were able to compile a complete list of UFC on FOX 23 medical suspensions. The event took place on January 28 in Denver.

Julianna Pena was submitted by Valentina Shevchenko with a nasty armbar in the main event and she was suspended for six months. Check out the full list of suspensions below.

  • Julianna Pena: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
  • Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
  • Jordan Johnson: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
  • Eric Shelton: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days
  • Jorge Masvidal: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
  • Marcos Rogerio De Lima: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days (weight)
  • Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 60 days
  • Robert Nash: Suspended 60 days
  • Donald Cerrone: Suspended 45 days
  • Henrique da Silva: Suspended 45 days
  • Jason Knight: Suspended 30 days
  • Alex Caceres: Suspended 30 days
  • Sam Alvey: Suspended 30 days
  • Nate Marquardt: Suspended 30 days
  • Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended 30 days
  • Eric Spicely: Suspended 30 days
  • Jeremy Kimball: Suspended 30 days
  • J.C. Cottrell: Suspended 30 days
  • Jason Gonzalez: Suspended 30 days

