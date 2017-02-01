UFC on Fox 23 full list of suspensions

We did a little digging and thanks to MMAFighting and MMAmania we were able to compile a complete list of UFC on FOX 23 medical suspensions. The event took place on January 28 in Denver.
Julianna Pena was submitted by Valentina Shevchenko with a nasty armbar in the main event and she was suspended for six months. Check out the full list of suspensions below.
- Julianna Pena: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
- Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
- Jordan Johnson: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
- Eric Shelton: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days
- Jorge Masvidal: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician
- Marcos Rogerio De Lima: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days (weight)
- Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 60 days
- Robert Nash: Suspended 60 days
- Donald Cerrone: Suspended 45 days
- Henrique da Silva: Suspended 45 days
- Jason Knight: Suspended 30 days
- Alex Caceres: Suspended 30 days
- Sam Alvey: Suspended 30 days
- Nate Marquardt: Suspended 30 days
- Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended 30 days
- Eric Spicely: Suspended 30 days
- Jeremy Kimball: Suspended 30 days
- J.C. Cottrell: Suspended 30 days
- Jason Gonzalez: Suspended 30 days