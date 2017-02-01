Five Questions With Valor Fights 40 headliner Edward Massey

Before undefeated Tennessee prospect Edward Massey tries to improve to 4-0 when he takes on Zac Cooper in the Valor Fights 40 main event on Feb. 11 in Nashville, LIVE on FloCombat, the top bantamweight prospect caught up with Pro MMA Now.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

I found MMA when I was around 12. I was always fascinated by martial arts, but I had no idea you could do it for a living. One day I was laying on the floor watching TV and I saw Anderson Silva fight Chris Leben. It caught my eye, so I started watching fights. I realized that people were doing it for a living, which I thought was pretty cool. I let my mom know about it, and they didn’t back me on it at all. When I left home, I started on my own. I wasn’t even at a gym; I was just taking what I saw on YouTube.

Why MMA?

Man, sometimes I ask myself that same question (laughs). There’s beauty and art behind the sport. I get really fascinated about how the human body can move. And it’s a test for me — every time I go in there. I also love looking at my results and progress, basically.

Why have you been so successful so far?

I would say it’s my mental state. I look at things a lot differently then a lot of people. I’m very analytical, so I’m always learning when I fight and train. I think I’ve been successful because of how I look at things.

How excited are you for this upcoming fight at Valor 40 on February 11 in Nashville?

I’m really excited. This is my first fight of the year, and it’s going to be a big one. It’s going to be a nice win to start off the year. It’s going to be a good one. I’m definitely excited.

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions?

My resolution this year is to get somewhere with this. I’m undefeated so far, and I plan on keeping it that way this year. I’m going to work hard, stay in the gym and stay motivated. If I win this fight in impressive fashion, I’ll be available next month. If I win that fight in impressive fashion, I’ll be available in April. My goal is to stay active and stay winning.