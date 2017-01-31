Kris Moutinho To 135 Division: “Watch Out!”

After recently scoring an amazing 10-second knockout for CES MMA, Kris Moutinho, now undefeated at 3-0 and regarded as one of New England’s top bantamweight prospects, caught up with Pro MMA Now.

In your own words, how did this fight play out?

I went across the cage — my coach told me exactly what he was going to do — and I did the combination my coach asked for. The head kick dropped him.

Is that the perfect fight for you, or were you hoping for something more?

It was ideal. My first two fights, unfortunately, were decisions. I know I can go the distance. This was a quick finish and an easy paycheck.

Did you do anything to celebrate?

No, I’m not really a partier. I went to my coach’s place, hung out a little bit, then went home and went to bed.

Who do you want to fight next?

Whoever they give me. I’m done calling people out. I call them out and they won’t fight. Now it doesn’t matter to me. But I don’t want to be on this undercard no more. Let me beat somebody up on TV so I can move up that ladder and keep working towards my goals.

What do you have to say to all the other bantamweights out there?

Watch out.

[Photo courtesy Will Paul]