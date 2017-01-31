Five Questions With Ahva Mayi

Before Ahva Mayi returns to action at Valor Fights 40 on February 11 in his native Nashville, LIVE on FloCombat, the up-and-coming fighter sat down with Pro MMA Now.

If someone told you when you were growing up that you’d someday be fighting for a living, would you have believed them?

Well, I started training when I was about 13 years old. I had always planned on fighting, so it was really just a matter of time. Yes, I would’ve believed them (laughs).

How were you introduced to MMA to begin with?

I saw Georges St-Pierre fight in the UFC. I believe it was against Jake Shields. From that moment, I was just totally hooked. I loved the intensity. I loved everything about it.

Why do you compete? Some people go their whole life without getting in a fight.

I feel like it’s true combat, you know? It’s not a game like basketball or football or anything like that. It’s one man versus the other. Whoever is the better fighter comes out on top. It’s just so raw.

Do you have anything to say to your opponent?

No. I have no words for him. I’m not even thinking about him.

If everything goes according to plan, where would you like to be one year from today?

I would like to be 1-0 or 2-0 as a professional, or getting close to making my pro debut, and just getting better every day and working my way up the ladder.