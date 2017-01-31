Eryk Anders To LFA: “Expect Finishes”

After recently signing a multi-fight deal with LFA, top undefeated prospect Eryk Anders sat down with Pro MMA Now.

How did you signing with LFA come together?

My management team, Jason House and Iridium Sports Agency, has a great relationship with LFA. I recently signed with Jason and he got right to work, and he’s already making waves for me.

How excited are you to be involved with LFA, arguably the top regional show in North America?

I’m very excited. LFA is the top feeder league to the UFC. If I do well here, there’s no doubt I’ll get my opportunity to go to the UFC. I’m excited to fight for them, win the belt, hold it for a bit, and then see where we can get to from there.

What can LFA fans expect of you?

Finishes. Every time I step into the cage, I’m looking to get the knockout, TKO or submission. I’m trying to get out of there as quickly as possible. They can expect a lot of finishes.