What the? Aldo wants to box now

Jose Aldo, appointed UFC featherweight champion spoke to TV Combate recently and he dropped a bombshell. He says he wants to follow in Conor’s footsteps and step in to the boxing arena if possible.

First of all, it’s not about money. I want to keep it clear. Thank God the UFC and MMA gave me a lot of stuff. Yes, I think about having a career in boxing, but I want to start from the bottom, start from zero. I want to get ranked and one day fight for a belt. I don’t want to fight just to fight, for money, to go after big fights and challenge a great champion. I respect every boxer, but I want to start from the bottom. I want a career in boxing. That was my biggest dream, to one day become champion in MMA and boxing. That is my biggest dream.

What is going on?! Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo, and who knows who else have expressed their desire to compete in pro boxing. Some even applied for licenses!