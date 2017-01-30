Watch the full Conor McGregor pay-per-view interview

Conor McGregor held a pay-per-view interview from Manchester, England Saturday night counter-programming the UFC on FOX 23 card. Reporter to the stars Ariel Helwani did the interview in front of a sold-out crowd of approximately 5,000 at the EventCity exhibition center.

The hour-long interview was a spectacle to behold as “The Notorious One” arrived on stage in his Rolls Royce. He covered a range of topics including the highly publicized potential boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Asked if he thinks he can get the boxing match against Floyd even though he’s signed by the UFC, Conor believes he can because it’s a different sport and cited the Ali Act. (transcription via MMA Fighting)

“With the Ali Act, I believe I can. Especially now that there’s offers on the table. But I think it’s smoother if we’re all involved. I think we’re all about good business. I’ve done great business with the UFC, with Dana, with everyone. I think it’s smoother if everyone just gets together and we get it involved. But again, everyone’s got to know their place.”

Conor hasn’t fought since he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November. He said his itching to fight again, but believes waiting for this Mayweather bout to come to fruition will be worth it.

“I’ll tell you what, for $100 million, I’ll sit for another year. … I’m twitching (from inactivity) sometimes, but fuck it, this is historic. Fighting Khabib what-the-fuck-his-name-is, Tony Donkey, Jose, even Woodley for the third (title), it’s not this. Sometimes you’ve got to be patient with situations, and I feel this is one of them. Plus, the situation around me, Dee’s about to have a baby, I’m looking forward to that. I’m in a different mindset right now, so I’m happy. Everything seems to just be working perfectly for me, so a little bit of wait is not too bad. I’m okay with it this time, for now.”

There’s a lot more to unpack in the full PPV interview below.