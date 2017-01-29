CM Punk on his return to MMA fighting: ‘If it doesn’t happen in UFC it’ll happen somewhere else’

For everyone who doubted CM Punk would continue his MMA pursuits following that two-minute and 14-second submission loss to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September, it looks like you were wrong. The former WWE superstar told Fox Sports he’s been hounding UFC President Dana White for a fight but hasn’t heard anything yet. He also stated that he is dedicated to fighting and he will fight again whether it’s in the UFC or somewhere else.

“I am working on it feverishly. I’m throwing names at Dana, opponents, dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn’t happen in UFC it’ll happen somewhere else. I’m dedicated to fighting and training, so we’ll get there.”

CM Punk was also asked how life has been since he got that first UFC fight under his belt.

“First one’s out of the way and life couldn’t be better. I still don’t have to wake up with an alarm, so I really can’t complain about much.”

We certainly can’t argue with that.

If the UFC doesn’t want Punk back, he would certainly make a nice addition to the burgeoning Bellator MMA roster, what do you think? He would definitely bring more eyeballs and more attention to the Scott Coker led promotion.