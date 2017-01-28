Valor 40’s Cromwell Stewart: “This Is A Big, Big Fight!”

Before former UT Martin defensive back Cromwell Stewart makes his third trip to the Valor Fights cage at Valor Fights 40 against Adam Denton on February 11 in Nashville, LIVE on FloCombat, the hard-hitting featherweight caught up with Pro MMA Now.

If someone told you when you were growing up that you’d someday be fighting for a living, would you have believed them?

Probably not. Probably not. I was a tough little kid, but I never thought I’d be fighting for a living (laughs).

How did you find MMA to begin with?

I wrestled in high school, and a friend of mine introduced me to the gym, Nashville MMA. I went to the gym just to check it out. I fell in love right away and haven’t looked back since.

Why MMA?

I like mixed martial arts because I like to compete — I’m a naturally competitive person. I compete in everything I do, and MMA is the best way to do this, and to test myself.

How excited are you for this upcoming fight?

Oh man, this is a big, big fight. I’m very excited about it. I’ve got a very good opponent. It should be good, man. Actually, no “should be” — it’s going to be a good one (laughs).

If everything goes according to your plan, where would you like to be one year from today?

I’d like to be the Valor Fights 145-pound champion. That’s my goal. That would make me very happy.