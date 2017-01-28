You are here: Home » Event Results » UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena live results and play-by-play

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena live results and play-by-play

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on January 28, 2017 in Event Results, MMA, UFC Leave a comment

ufcfox23 live results

Join us at ProMMAnow.com Saturday for UFC on FOX 23 live results of the full card and play-by-play of the main card. From the Pepsi Center in Denver, Valentina Shevchenko faces Julianna Pena for the women’s bantamweight top contender spot. And Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone meets Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight co-headliner.

UFC on FOX 23 quick results:

Main Card (Fox – 8 p.m. ET)

  • Women’s Bantamweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Peña
  • Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou
  • Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 5 p.m. ET)

  • Middleweight: Nate Marquardt vs. Sam Alvey
  • Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Welterweight: Bobby Nash vs. Li Jingliang
  • Light Heavyweight: Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson
  • Middleweight: Eric Spicely def. Alessio Di Chirico via submission (triangle choke) – Rd 1, 2:14
  • Catchweight (209.5 lbs): Marcos Rogério de Lima def. Jeremy Kimball via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 2:27

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. ET)

  • Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja def. Eric Shelton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Lightweight: Jason Gonzalez def. J.C. Cottrell via submission (D’arce choke) – Rd 1, 3:54

UFC on FOX 23 play-by-play:

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Round 1 –

Official Result:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Round 1 –

Official Result:

Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Round 1 –

Official Result:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Round 1 –

Official Result:

