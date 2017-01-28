UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena live results and play-by-play

Join us at ProMMAnow.com Saturday for UFC on FOX 23 live results of the full card and play-by-play of the main card. From the Pepsi Center in Denver, Valentina Shevchenko faces Julianna Pena for the women’s bantamweight top contender spot. And Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone meets Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight co-headliner.

UFC on FOX 23 quick results:

Main Card (Fox – 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s Bantamweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Nate Marquardt vs. Sam Alvey

Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Bobby Nash vs. Li Jingliang

Light Heavyweight: Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

Middleweight: Eric Spicely def. Alessio Di Chirico via submission (triangle choke) – Rd 1, 2:14

Catchweight (209.5 lbs): Marcos Rogério de Lima def. Jeremy Kimball via TKO (punches) – Rd 1, 2:27

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja def. Eric Shelton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight: Jason Gonzalez def. J.C. Cottrell via submission (D’arce choke) – Rd 1, 3:54

UFC on FOX 23 play-by-play:

Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Round 1 –

Official Result:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Round 1 –

Official Result:

Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Round 1 –

Official Result:

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Round 1 –

Official Result: