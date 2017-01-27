UFC on FOX 23 weigh-ins live stream and results

The UFC on FOX 23 ceremonial weigh-ins and staredowns will take place Friday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and you can watch the live stream right here on ProMMAnow.com.

Top female bantamweights Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena have officially made weight for their UFC on FOX 23 main event matchup that will determine the next challenger to Amanda Nunes’s 135-pound title. The early official weigh-ins took place today at Pepsi Center in Denver, the same venue hosting Saturday’s fight card live on FOX.

Donald Cerrone faces Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight co-headliner and Andrei Arlovski battles Francis Ngannou in heavyweight action. All competitors made weight except for preliminary card fighter Marcos Rogerio de Lima who came in 3.6 pounds over the light heavyweight non-title fight limit of 206 pounds. Twenty percent of his purse now goes to opponent Jeremy Kimball.

Full UFC on FOX 23 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Valentina Shevchenko (134.4) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

Donald Cerrone (170.8) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (253.6)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Jason Knight (145.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (5 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sam Alvey (185.6) vs. Nate Marquardt (185.6)

Raphael Assuncao (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.8)

Li Jingliang (170.4) vs. Bobby Nash (170.8)

Luis Henrique da Silva (205.8) vs. Jordan Johnson (205)

Alessio Di Chirico (185.6) vs. Eric Spicely (185.8)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (209.6)*

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Eric Shelton (125.8)

J.C. Cottrell (155.8) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)

* – Marcos Rogerio de Lima missed weight and was fined 20 percent of purse, which will go to his opponent Jeremy Kimball.