Five Questions With Hard Knock 53’s Corey Gower

Before tough Canadian bantamweight prospect Corey Gower headlines Hard Knocks 53 on Friday night versus Noah Ali, LIVE on The Fight Network in Canada, the hard-hitting fighter caught up with Pro MMA Now.

Is your fight on Friday night the biggest of your career?

For sure. On paper, you bet. He’s got one of the best records of guys I’ve fought and he’s coming off a big win, so you bet.

Does the fact that it’s the main event add any pressure to the task at hand?

Not at all, to be honest. I was in the main event for my last fight and I didn’t feel any pressure then. Whether I fight first or last, it’s still a fight.

How excited are you to fight on national TV on The Fight Network?

I’m super excited (laughs). This fight will give me more exposure and a bigger platform to showcase my skills.

How do you see this one playing out?

Like I’ve said in the past, I don’t really make predictions going into my fights, but I definitely see my hand being raised at the end.

Looking way past Friday night, how would you like to be remembered when it’s all said and done?

I’d like to be remembered as a guy who never turned down a fight and always came to fight, no matter who I was in there against. Eventually I want to be known as a champion, so that begins Friday night!