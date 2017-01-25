You are here: Home » Bellator Fighting Championships » Here’s how Brennan Ward’s eye looks days after Paul Daley’s flying knee KO

Here’s how Brennan Ward’s eye looks days after Paul Daley’s flying knee KO

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on January 25, 2017 in Bellator Fighting Championships, MMA Leave a comment

Paul “Semtex” Daley’s flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 was something to behold and the damage was massive. But here’s an updated pic from Bellator showing the aftermath three days later. Ward says he’s healing up fine and will be back in no time, but dayyyummm that’s a hard way to make a living. Fortunately he gets to keep his eye. Respect.

