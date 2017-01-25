Here’s how Brennan Ward’s eye looks days after Paul Daley’s flying knee KO

Paul “Semtex” Daley’s flying knee knockout of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 was something to behold and the damage was massive. But here’s an updated pic from Bellator showing the aftermath three days later. Ward says he’s healing up fine and will be back in no time, but dayyyummm that’s a hard way to make a living. Fortunately he gets to keep his eye. Respect.
