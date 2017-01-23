WOW! Check Brennan Ward’s massive cut after flying knee from Paul Daley

Paul “Semtex” Daley landed a spinning elbow on Brennan Ward in the Bellator 170 co-main event Saturday night, then followed it up with a flying knee that shut the fellow welterweight’s lights out 2:27 into round number one. Watch the replay below then see the aftermath with the huge gash below Ward’s left eye.

We’ve seen some bad MMA injuries over the years but this is nasty and Ward could have lost an eye had he been hit just in the right spot. Credit to @MikeBohnMMA for the shot: