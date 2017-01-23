Tito on Dana White’s post fight comments

Tito Ortiz beat Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 in spectacular fashion in the first round by submission. Yes, it looked fishy, but that’s a story for another article. The real shocker is Dana White’s support after the win.

White and Ortiz have had a checkered past. They have had many ups and downs for sure. Just look up the history because it is too much to get in to here.

When Dana showed support after the fight here’s what Tito said to ESPN:

“He actually sent my girlfriend a text message, because she used to work for the UFC and they always talk back and forth. When I first signed with Bellator, Dana sent me focus mitts with his face on it, saying ‘if this doesn’t motivate you, nothing will’. So I guess that’s our love-hate relationship we got towards each other.

“I guess thanks Dana for the text saying ‘That’s the way you should go out, on top’.

“I love the guy man, he’s my first manager. I always just fought for what I wanted for my entire career. No hard feelings. I’ve grown up a lot in the last 4 years. I’ve done a lot of things business-wise looking for my future. I’ve made some mistakes before, and I’m never making those mistakes again.”