ROAD TO THE OCTAGON | UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena – full episode

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena takes place this Saturday, Jan. 28 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. In the main event muay thai champion Valentina Shevchenko faces TUF 18 winner Julianna Pena, with the winner likely guaranteed a shot at Amanda Nunes’s bantamweight title later this year.
In the welterweight co-headliner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone battles Jorge Masvidal, and a heavyweight showdown between former champ Andrei Arlovski and Francis Ngannou is also on the bill. UFC’s Road to the Octagon takes us inside the MMA training camps of each fighter as they prepare for January 28.
Here’s the full UFC on FOX 23 lineup:
Main Card (Fox)
- Women’s Bantamweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Peña
- Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou
- Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Middleweight: Nate Marquardt vs. Sam Alvey
- Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Welterweight: Bobby Nash vs. Li Jingliang
- Light Heavyweight: Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson
- Middleweight: Eric Spicely vs. Alessio Di Chirico
- Lightweight: Jason Gonzalez vs. J.C. Cottrell
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
- Light Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Jeremy Kimball
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton