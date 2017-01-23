ROAD TO THE OCTAGON | UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena – full episode

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena takes place this Saturday, Jan. 28 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. In the main event muay thai champion Valentina Shevchenko faces TUF 18 winner Julianna Pena, with the winner likely guaranteed a shot at Amanda Nunes’s bantamweight title later this year.

In the welterweight co-headliner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone battles Jorge Masvidal, and a heavyweight showdown between former champ Andrei Arlovski and Francis Ngannou is also on the bill. UFC’s Road to the Octagon takes us inside the MMA training camps of each fighter as they prepare for January 28.

Here’s the full UFC on FOX 23 lineup:

Main Card (Fox)

Women’s Bantamweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Peña

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Middleweight: Nate Marquardt vs. Sam Alvey

Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Bobby Nash vs. Li Jingliang

Light Heavyweight: Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

Middleweight: Eric Spicely vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Lightweight: Jason Gonzalez vs. J.C. Cottrell

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)