Glory 37: Los Angeles full results and PMN exclusive photo gallery

Glory 37 kickboxing took place from The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles Friday night. The main event saw Dutch striker Jason Wilnes defeat Israel Adesanya of New Zealand via unanimous decision for the middleweight title. In the welterweight tournament final we saw Yoann Kongolo stop Karim Benmansour via TKO in round 3. In the Superfight Series Robin van Roosmalen stopped Matt Embree in the fourth round but was ineligible to retain his title featherweight title because he missed weight. Also, Zoila Frausto won a unanimous decision over Daniela Graf in women’s bantamweight action, and the highly touted Giga Chikadze stopped Victor Pinto with a liver kick in round 1.

Full Glory 37 fight card results and exclusive photos from ProMMAnow.com resident photographer Phantom Street Artist are below.

MAIN CARD

Middleweight: Jason Wilnis (c) def. Israel Adesanya via Decision (unanimous) – For the Middleweight Championship

Welterweight: Yoann Kongolo def. Karim Benmansour via TKO (punches) – Rd 3, 2:57 – Welterweight Contender Tournament Final

Heavyweight: Guto Inocente def. D’Angelo Marshall via Decision (unanimous)

Welterweight: Karim Benmansour def. Alan Scheinson via Decision (split)

Welterweight: Yoann Kongolo def. Konstantin Khuzin via Decision (unanimous)

SUPERFIGHT SERIES

Featherweight: Robin van Roosmalen def. Matt Embree via TKO (punches) – Rd 4, 2:00

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz def. Tomáš Možný via Decision (unanimous)

Middleweight: Warren Thompson def. Mike Lemaire via Decision (unanimous)

Women’s Bantamweight: Zoila Frausto def. Daniela Graf via Decision (unanimous)

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze def. Victor Pinto via KO (liver kick) – Rd 1, 2:03

ALL PHOTOS BY PHANTOM STREET ARTIST FOR PROMMANOW.COM

