PMN photo gallery | Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight presser

ProMMAnow.com resident photographer Phantom Street Artist was on the scene in Los Angeles Thursday for the Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference. All the stars were out as UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz prepares for his final showdown against “The Bad Guy” Chael Sonnen. An incredible 18-fight card is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 at The Forum and will broadcast live on Spike with prelims streaming on Spike.com.

ALL PHOTOS BY PHANTOM STREET ARTIST FOR PROMMANOW.COM

ALL PHOTOS BY PHANTOM STREET ARTIST FOR PROMMANOW.COM