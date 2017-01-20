You are here: Home » Bellator Fighting Championships » PMN photo gallery | Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight presser

PMN photo gallery | Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight presser

Posted by: Joey Krebs on January 20, 2017 in Bellator Fighting Championships, MMA Leave a comment

ProMMAnow.com resident photographer Phantom Street Artist was on the scene in Los Angeles Thursday for the Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen pre-fight press conference. All the stars were out as UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz prepares for his final showdown against “The Bad Guy” Chael Sonnen. An incredible 18-fight card is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 at The Forum and will broadcast live on Spike with prelims streaming on Spike.com.

ALL PHOTOS BY PHANTOM STREET ARTIST FOR PROMMANOW.COM

