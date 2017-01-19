PMN photo gallery | Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen open workouts

Bellator 170 takes place this Saturday, Jan. 21 from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. and will air live and free on Spike. UFC Hall of Famer and mixed martial arts legend Tito Ortiz will make his final curtain call as he takes on “The Bad Guy” Chael Sonnen in the main event. The two have history with each other on the wrestling mat and this fight will settle the score once and for all as Tito tries to ride off into the sunset victorious one last time. Also, Paul Daley faces Brennan Ward, and Ralek Gracie takes on Hisaki Kato, among other bouts. Open workouts for the event were held on Wednesday and ProMMAnow.com‘s man on the street Phantom Street Artist was there to shoot for us.

All photos by Phantom Street Artist for ProMMAnow.com

