Five Questions With Apex Fights 13’s Jill Myers

Before Jill Myers tries to improve to 3-0 at Apex Fights 13 on Saturday in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, the unbeaten fighter caught up with Pro MMA Now.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

As a child, I used to beg my dad to let me box. But we live in such a remote area that it was never available. As far back as I can remember, it’s always been in my heart to compete in martial arts, whether it’s boxing or MMA. Two to three years ago, I went to a gym and just signed up. I decided I was going to do it once and for all. I love it and train just about every day (laughs).

You fell in love with the sport right away?

Absolutely.

What do you do for a living outside of MMA?

I’m a dental hygienist during the day, actually.

Why MMA? Some people go their whole life without getting in a fight.

(Laughs) I blame it on my brothers! I’m the youngest of five. My brothers and I used to fight all the time, especially with my youngest brother. He was always bigger and stronger than me, but I would plan and plot and try my best to think about ways I could beat him. I kid him that he taught me early in my life to learn to love to fight.

What are your goals now in MMA?

I would love to fight at the highest level that I can, grow and learn more. Maybe because I’m older, I have such a respect for the sport, and martial arts in general, because this is something that’s earned, not given, but anybody can do it too, if they apply themselves.