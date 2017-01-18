You are here: Home » MMA » Five Questions With Apex Fights 13’s Jill Myers

Five Questions With Apex Fights 13’s Jill Myers

Posted by: Dustin Banks on January 18, 2017 in MMA Leave a comment

Before Jill Myers tries to improve to 3-0 at Apex Fights 13 on Saturday in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, the unbeaten fighter caught up with Pro MMA Now.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

As a child, I used to beg my dad to let me box. But we live in such a remote area that it was never available. As far back as I can remember, it’s always been in my heart to compete in martial arts, whether it’s boxing or MMA. Two to three years ago, I went to a gym and just signed up. I decided I was going to do it once and for all. I love it and train just about every day (laughs).

You fell in love with the sport right away?

Absolutely.

What do you do for a living outside of MMA?

I’m a dental hygienist during the day, actually.

Why MMA? Some people go their whole life without getting in a fight.

(Laughs) I blame it on my brothers! I’m the youngest of five. My brothers and I used to fight all the time, especially with my youngest brother. He was always bigger and stronger than me, but I would plan and plot and try my best to think about ways I could beat him. I kid him that he taught me early in my life to learn to love to fight.

What are your goals now in MMA?

I would love to fight at the highest level that I can, grow and learn more. Maybe because I’m older, I have such a respect for the sport, and martial arts in general, because this is something that’s earned, not given, but anybody can do it too, if they apply themselves.

jill myers (1)

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top