Catching Up With CES 41’s Greg Rebello

Before Greg Rebello takes on Danyelle Williams at CES MMA 41 on January 27 in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, the heavy-handed heavyweight caught up with Pro MMA Now.

Before we get to your fight, how do you see the Tyler King-Keith Bell bout, which also goes down at CES 41, playing out?

I’ve fought both, and I think Keith Bell is the more difficult fight because of his footwork and his power. But Tyler can take a beating and go all three rounds, no problem. I think Keith is going to knock him out early, or Tyler is going to take him out over three rounds.

How do you see your fight playing out?

It’s going to be good, man. It’s going to be very entertaining and it’s going to be a lot of fun, for me and the fans.

What does Danyelle Williams bring to the table?

He’s a good striker, but I think my striking is better. He’s willing to throw and he’s definitely a tough dude. But I’ve seen that a million times before. He hasn’t been hit by anybody like me.

What would you like to accomplish in 2017?

Getting back on a winning streak, putting together three or four wins and we’ll see what happens.