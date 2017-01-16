Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn full fight video highlights

When BJ Penn took on Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 103 main event Sunday in Phoenix, it looked as though “The Prodigy” might still have something left in the tank. He was moving well, and even landed a few good shots. However, as round one progressed it became more and more obvious the former two-division champ was out of his depth.

Rodriguez, who won the TUF Latin America featherweight tournament in 2014, is 14 years the junior of the 38-year-old Hawaiian. And it showed, as Rodriguez’s speed and dynamic striking was on a completely different level. As the Hall of Famer took more and more punishment, everyone could see it was just a matter of time. Penn did survive the first round, but just 24-seconds into round two the bout was stopped after BJ got dropped then took an enormous amount of punishment on the ground.

It was a very tough matchup for Penn for his first fight since July 2014 when he was knocked out by Frankie Edgar. Maybe Penn’s management could have picked a more suitable opponent, but it is what it is. The question now is, after losing his last four fights in a row, and six out of his last eight, should Penn go ahead and hang up the gloves for good? Kenny Florian and Tyron Woodley weigh-in on the matter in the video below.

Question: Is this how you thought the fight would go or did you think BJ was going to be able to pull it off?