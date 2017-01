UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champ BJ Penn returns to action as he faces top 10 featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 103 main event Sunday night in Phoenix. Also, Joe Lauzon faces Marcin Held in lightweight action, and Ben Saunders returns against Court McGee at welterweight.

UFC Fight Night 103 live results:

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez vs. B.J. Penn

Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

Flyweight: John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Lightweight: Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes

Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynyk def. Viktor Pešta via Submission (Ezequiel choke) – Rd 1, 2:57

Lightweight: Tony Martin def. Alex White Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)