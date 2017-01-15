Team MMA Battle 2 vs. 2 event debuts this weekend on FloCombat

Team MMA Battle will hold its inaugural event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from Myrtle Beach, S.C. The event features a 2 vs. 2 close-quarters-combat (CQC) format held within a type of obstacle course with a unique scoring system designed specifically for this new type of MMA event. Fans will be able to watch the event live over at FloCombat (subscription service) starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Here’s the lineup:

140 lbs amateur: Jamon Cooke/Spencer Lawrence vs. Kevin Alexander/Travis Miles

170 lbs amateur: Melvin Britton/”Jordan Lee” Willis vs. Aubrey Rion/Jason Dillon

145 lbs amateur: Preston Schick/Dustin Pollard vs. Paul Teague/Justin Winchester

170 lbs amateur: Marcus Taylor/Dustin Medford vs. Terry Demore/Matt Sieger

145 lbs amateur title fight: Ty Meese/Michael Flores vs. Patrick Cornett/Eli Jon Kaindu

145 lbs pro main event: Amos Collins/Brandon Bushaw vs. Ace Samples/Joey Mullin

It is quite an intriguing concept as anyone who has ever had to defend themselves on the street can tell you, it’s not always a fair one-on-one scrap in the real world. The Team MMA Battle format shows how mixed martial arts can be used when there is more than just one opponent involved, and how fighters are forced to deal with unpredictable circumstances within close quarters.

Just as we’ve seen mixed martial arts techniques develop and evolve throughout the years, it will be interesting to see how CQC techniques may begin to evolve and adapt over time. And it all begins this Saturday on FloCombat.