Vitaly Bigdash retains middleweight title at ONE: Quest For Power – full results

ONE Championship returned to the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia today as middleweight champ Vitaly Bigdash retained his belt against “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang via unanimous decision. ONE: Quest for Power kicked off 2017 with a nine-fight card that included three knockouts, one submission and one No Contest. Full results for ONE: Quest for Power include:

ONE Middleweight World Championship bout: Vitaly Bigdash defeats Aung La N Sang by Unanimous Decision (UD) after five rounds

Featherweight bout: Martin Nguyen defeats Kazunori Yokota by TKO (Strikes) at 3:36 minutes of round 1

Lightweight bout: Vincent Latoel defeats Vaughn Donayre by Unanimous Decision (UD) after three rounds

Lightweight bout: Georgi Stoyanov, Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (No Contest)

Featherweight bout: Anthony Engelen defeats AJ Lias Mansor by Knockout (KO) at 1:42 minutes of round 1

Light Heavyweight bout: Igor Subora defeats Sherif Mohamed by Unanimous Decision (UD) after three rounds

Bantamweight bout: Sunoto defeats Chan Heng by TKO (Strikes) at 2:30 minutes of round 1

Flyweight bout: Stefer Rahardian defeats Jerome S. Paye by Unanimous Decision (UD) after three rounds

Strawweight bout: Rene Catalan defeats Adrian Matheis by Submission (Armbar) at 2:08 minutes of round 2