Vitaly Bigdash retains middleweight title at ONE: Quest For Power – full results

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on January 14, 2017 in Event Results, MMA Leave a comment

ONE Championship returned to the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia today as middleweight champ Vitaly Bigdash retained his belt against “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang via unanimous decision. ONE: Quest for Power kicked off 2017 with a nine-fight card that included three knockouts, one submission and one No Contest. Full results for ONE: Quest for Power include:

  • ONE Middleweight World Championship bout: Vitaly Bigdash defeats Aung La N Sang by Unanimous Decision (UD) after five rounds
  • Featherweight bout: Martin Nguyen defeats Kazunori Yokota by TKO (Strikes) at 3:36 minutes of round 1
  • Lightweight bout: Vincent Latoel defeats Vaughn Donayre by Unanimous Decision (UD) after three rounds
  • Lightweight bout: Georgi Stoyanov, Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (No Contest)
  • Featherweight bout: Anthony Engelen defeats AJ Lias Mansor by Knockout (KO) at 1:42 minutes of round 1
  • Light Heavyweight bout: Igor Subora defeats Sherif Mohamed by Unanimous Decision (UD) after three rounds
  • Bantamweight bout: Sunoto defeats Chan Heng by TKO (Strikes) at 2:30 minutes of round 1
  • Flyweight bout: Stefer Rahardian defeats Jerome S. Paye by Unanimous Decision (UD) after three rounds
  • Strawweight bout: Rene Catalan defeats Adrian Matheis by Submission (Armbar) at 2:08 minutes of round 2

