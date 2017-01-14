Eryk Anders: “I’m Ready For A Shot In The UFC”

Before undefeated 6-0 middleweight Eryk Anders returns to action, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defender caught up with Pro MMA Now.

Now that the dust has settled, what are your thoughts on your alma mater’s loss in the national championship?

Well, you know, those Clemson players are on scholarship too, man, and they have a good head coach. Those guys dug deep and found a way to win. There was some controversy about how the refs were calling the game. But Clemson made those plays in the first half too, so Alabama wasn’t able to adjust. The refs let them play a little bit, and Clemson did what they had to do to get the win.

How do you see the team responding next season?

The same way they’ve rebounded the last 10 years with Coach Saban. I don’t think we’ll see any drop off in their productivity on offense or defense.

Do you prefer MMA over football?

Personally, it’s MMA, but I’m grateful and wouldn’t trade my time at Alabama for anything else, for anything in the world. But I like individual sports much more than I like team sports.

Are you a better fighter than football player when you were in your prime?

Well, I never played one professional football game, but I’m 6-0 as a pro, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say I’m a better fighter than I was football player (laughs).

Do you have anything to say to Dana White?

Man, I’m ready. I’m ready for a shot in the UFC. You won’t be disappointed if you give me this opportunity. I’ve got a large fanbase, especially here in the southeast, and I always put on entertaining fights. I’m always looking to finish, and I’d bring that to the UFC’s Octagon. I just want an opportunity.