You are here: Home » MMA » Apex Fights 13’s David Robins Has Big Goals

Apex Fights 13’s David Robins Has Big Goals

Posted by: Dustin Banks on January 14, 2017 in MMA Leave a comment

Before David Robins returns to action at Apex Fights 13 on January 21 in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, the top amateur prospect sat down with Pro MMA Now.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

I started when I was about 15 years old. I’ve always done some kind of training since I was little. Like a lot of kids, I did tae kwon do, then I went to a boxing gym in Macon, Ga. I did that for a couple months. Around that time I found some Pride fighting clips online and went to a MMA gym in my hometown, so I stopped driving to Macon and started training there, where is where I picked up Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu.

What were your goals when you started training?

I didn’t really have a goal, honestly. I was just a young kid, I was dumb and I talked out of my ass. I said I wanted to be a bad-ass cage fighter and that I’d be the UFC champion, but I didn’t really realize the work that it took to get there until now.

How are you feeling going into this upcoming contest, at Apex Fights 13?

I feel great! I’m extremely confident in my ability and I’m already on weight. I’ve trained hard, with a lot of really good guys in all aspects of the game. I know my opponent is tough and this is going to be a big step up for me, in terms of opponents, and I’m ready to take that step to the next level and see how I do in the match-up.

After a big 2016 campaign, what do you have in store for 2017?

My next fight is a qualifier for the UMMAF national tournament. In 2017, after I get done with this, I’m planning on probably make my pro debut by the end of the year. That’s depending on how I perform at the tournament, and how I’m feeling when I’m done.

When you look at the big picture, what are your goals currently?

First, I’d like to win a title, either a national or world championship. After that, the next step is to win a professional title. Valor Fights has always treated me really well, so I’d be honored to fight for one of their titles and then transition to Bellator or the UFC.

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top