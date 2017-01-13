Rutten says UFC will re-sign Lesnar

MMA legend Bas Rutten recently told Submission Radio that the UFC will have no choice but to sign Brock Lesnar again. As most of our readers know, Lesnar has been suspended for testing positive for banned substances and when he returns he will be 40 years old. Regardless, Bas believes it will happen.

If Rousey decided to hang it up, they got only Conor McGregor. Now, Conor’s not going to fight for a very long time anymore. I think this guy needs to be in movies also. I think he probably will be a really good actor as well. So I think he probably will take that route. I don’t know, he’s got a very competitive spirit in him, so hopefully we see him fight for a few more years. But what if not? What if he gets injured? Boom. I mean there’s nothing compared to it. I mean, you look at Jon Jones who’s a phenomenal athlete, who by the way also has to wait until he comes back, and he draws good pay-per-view numbers, but not what McGregor and Rousey are doing. They need another person. And the only other person that’s there, is Brock Lesnar. And that’s why I’m thinking they’ll go after him.

What do you think? Will they bring Lesnar back?