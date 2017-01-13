Five Questions With Apex Fights 13’s John Hall

Before John Hall fights James Garmany for the Valor Fights Light-Heavyweight Championship at Apex Fights 13 on January 21 in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., the unbeaten 205-pound prospect caught up with Pro MMA Now.

How were you introduced to MMA in the first place?

It goes back to fighting from back in the day — boxing and stuff like that. But recently, I didn’t pick it up until last March. One of my buddies talked with me about it, and he got me to training again. I was hooked right away.

Why? Some people go their whole life without getting in a fight.

It’s the mental push. It’s more of a mental thing than what people realize, I think. It’s a mental push, to see where you can take yourself and how hard you can work.

How are you feeling going into this upcoming fight at Apex Fights 13?

I’m feeling good. The opponent I’m facing is really good. He wouldn’t be the champ if he wasn’t. I feel we’re pretty evenly matched. He’s the champ for a reason. I want to give him a good challenge and hopefully leave with that belt.

How do you beat James Garmany?

Use my reach and my speed, and mix that in with my power. The biggest thing is staying long on him — that’s my biggest asset.

What will this win mean for your career?

It’s another stepping stone to move forward and grow in the sport. It’ll help broaden my understanding of the sport and keep me humble, hopefully.