Orton was asked on social media what he thought of the idea of facing Conor McGregor in the WWE. His response was typical keyboard karate warrior:

If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro https://twitter.com/chris_the_king2/status/818773821230641152 …

205 Live is the WWE’s light heavyweight, cruiserweight, lightweight champion or whatever they are calling it this year. In truth, Orton would be taking a nap and wake up looking at the lights if you ask us should he ever cross McGregor.