Hunt wants UFC to show him the money in lawsuit

ESPN reported that legendary MMA fighter Mark Hunt has filed a lawsuit against the UFC and Brock Lesnar. It is involving his loss to Lesnar at UFC 200 which was later ruled a no contest. Lesnar tested positive for banned substances and Hunt feels that he is entitled to more than his show purse. Here’s some of what the UFC said regarding Brock’s UFC 200 failure:

Given Lesnar last competed in UFC on December 30, 2011, long before the UFC Anti-Doping Policy went into effect, for purposes of the Anti-Doping Policy, he is being treated similarly to a new athlete coming into the organization.

The suit states that the UFC had “knowledge or willful indifference to the fact that Lesnar was using banned substances.”

It stated that Lesnar’s test was expeditied by the UFC and USADA for “their own profit at the expense of fighter safety and fair competition” and for “jeopardizing fighter health and safety for profit(via MMAFighting).”

Hunt told ESPN:

I want the UFC to understand it’s not OK to keep doing what they’re doing. They’re allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s a cheater, and they didn’t. What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday? The message is, ‘You just have to cheat like this and it’s OK.’ In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It’s hurt the business, so it’s even worse. They need to be held accountable for this.

According to his attorney they are seeking millions, not sure the amount yet, in damages.